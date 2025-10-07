Strikers to face Conquerors in Women’s U19 T20 Tournament Final

KARACHI – Strikers are set to face Conquerors in the National Women’s U19 T20 Tournament final at Karachi’s National Bank Stadium on Wednesday, October 8.

In the first semi-final on Monday, Strikers beat Challengers by eight wickets. After being put in to bat first, Challengers scored 96-8 in their 20 overs.

Ravail Farhan contributed 27 off 34 balls. Narjis Bibi bagged three wickets, and Zainab Khanum, Memoona Khalid, Sumaiya Taj and Aqsa Habib one each.

In turn, Strikers chased down the target in 16 overs. Fizza Fiaz top-scored with a 26-ball 33, comprising two fours and three sixes.

At the HPC Oval Ground, Conquerors got the better of Stars by eight wickets. After batting first, Stars posted 125-3 in their 20 overs with contributions from Raahima Syed (33) and skipper Komal Khan (30).

Esha Tir, Razia and Areesha Ansari also chipped in with 23 runs each, with the latter remaining unbeaten. Barira Saif grabbed one wicket for 15 runs in three overs.

In turn, Conquerors chased down the target with eight wickets in hand and 11 balls to spare, led by player of the match Sabiha Noor (44) and Dina Razvi (34).

Samiya Afsar strengthened her position at the top of the batting charts with an unbeaten cameo of 32 off 15 balls, including three fours and two sixes, taking her tally to 239 runs in seven innings in the tournament.