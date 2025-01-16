State land worth millions retrieved in Lahore Ring Road’s surroundings

LAHORE – The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) retrieved state land worth tens of millions during a grand operation in Gujjarpura on Thursday.

Joint teams of LDA and district administration removed huts and permanent/temporary encroachments from state land in Gujjarpura.

LDA teams retrieved 10-acre land from land grabbers and removed encroachments from 20-kanal commercial land from Lahore Ring Road’s surroundings. LDA will add the retrieved land in its land bank.

LDA Director Housing-I Ahmed Faraz and Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Anam Fatima supervised the operations, which were carried out by the district administration and enforcement teams with the help of the Police and heavy machinery.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against land grabbers, encroachments and violations of building bylaws in the Punjab capital. He directed ensuring safety of public properties in Lahore.