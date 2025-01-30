State Bank of Pakistan’s liquid foreign reserves fall by $76 million

KARACHI – Pakistan’s liquid foreign reserves reached $16,052.1 million as of January 24, 2025.

According to the data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday, liquid foreign reserves held by the central bank stood at $11,372.4 million.

Net foreign reserves held by the commercial banks stood at $4,679.7 million as of January 24, 2025.

During the week ended on January 24, 2025, SBP’s liquid foreign reserves decreased by $76 million to $11,372.4 million due to external debt repayments.