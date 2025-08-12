Special Traffic Plan issued for 14 August by Motorway Police; full details here

RAWALPINDI – Motorway Police issued special traffic plan ahead of 14th August Independence Day and celebrations to mark Marka-e-Haq.

Motorway police spox said entry of all heavy vehicles into Rawalpindi will be banned from 12 PM on August 13 until 3 AM on August 14 to ensure smooth movement of traffic during public gatherings.

Heavy traffic coming from Peshawar towards Rawalpindi via GT Road will be stopped at Singjani, while heavy vehicles arriving from Lahore to Rawalpindi will be stopped at T Chowk.

Heavy traffic moving from Peshawar and Lahore via the motorway will not be allowed to enter Islamabad through the Link Road.

These measures have been put in place to enhance public safety and maintain smooth traffic flow during the celebrations. The Motorway Police have urged commuters to cooperate and follow the designated routes and instructions to help ensure the success of the Independence Day events.

Islamabad Airport Travel Update

Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) recently resonded to rumors that Islamabad International Airport will be closed for an entire eight days. However, the authority revealed that there will be multiple short but impactful pauses in flight operations to accommodate the Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) high-profile Independence Day air parade rehearsals.

These scheduled flight suspensions, lasting roughly two hours each, are set to ground civilian flights during prime hours from August 11 to 14. Between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. daily, no arrivals or departures will be permitted. Adding to the tension, additional evening closures from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. will take place August 11 through 13.

During these blackout windows, Islamabad’s skies will belong exclusively to military jets as they prepare for the grand aerial spectacle, leaving passengers and airlines scrambling to adjust.

PAA has urged travelers to stay alert, check their flight status regularly, and brace for possible delays. Airlines and pilots have been warned to exercise extreme caution during these sensitive rehearsal periods to ensure safety.

With the nation gearing up for Independence Day celebrations, this temporary disruption highlights the delicate balance between national pride and civilian convenience. Will passengers face widespread chaos, or will the authorities’ planning keep the skies calm? Only time will tell.