Islamabad August 13 Holiday Notification

ISLAMABAD – Authorities in Islamabad officially announced that 13th August 2025 Wednesday will be observed as local holiday across Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

This holiday will be applicable within the revenue limits of Islamabad, exempting offices that provide essential services including the Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI), Capital Development Authority (CDA), and ICT Administration.

Islamabad Holiday Notification

Citizens and businesses are advised to plan accordingly, as government offices and other non-essential departments will remain closed on this day.

The declaration comes as part of the administration’s efforts to provide relief and observe significant occasions within the capital territory.

For further updates and details, residents are encouraged to stay tuned to official announcements from the Islamabad administration.

