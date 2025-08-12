Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Islamabad August 13 Holiday Notification

ISLAMABAD – Authorities in Islamabad officially announced that 13th August 2025 Wednesday will be observed as local holiday across Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

This holiday will be applicable within the revenue limits of Islamabad, exempting offices that provide essential services including the Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI), Capital Development Authority (CDA), and ICT Administration.

Citizens and businesses are advised to plan accordingly, as government offices and other non-essential departments will remain closed on this day.

The declaration comes as part of the administration’s efforts to provide relief and observe significant occasions within the capital territory.

For further updates and details, residents are encouraged to stay tuned to official announcements from the Islamabad administration.

Four Holidays in Punjab

Punjab government declared local holiday on August 15, 2025, in Lahore to observe Annual Urs of Hazrat Ali Hajveri RA.

This holiday applies only to Lahore District offices and excludes the Punjab Civil Secretariat and regional offices. Citizens and government employees in Lahore are advised to plan accordingly. Four holidays will be observed in Punjab starting from August 14, August 15, along with weekend.

