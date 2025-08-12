Weather update for Lahore, Punjab: More rains predicted

LAHORE – More rains are predicted in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Tuesday night and Wednesday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea penetrate the upper parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, more rains are predicted in Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Gujrat, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Hafizabad and surroundings on Tuesday night and Wednesday. Muggy weather is expected elsewhere in the province.

Lahore’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 30°C and 32°C on Wednesday and Thursday and between 29°C and 31°C on Friday.

Meanwhile, muggy weather prevailed in most parts of the province during the last 24 hours. However, rains occurred in Lahore and parts of northeast Punjab.

Rainfall (mm): Sialkot (City 06, Airport 01), Murree, Narowal 04, Lahore (Airport 03, City 01), Gujranwala 03, Faisalabad 01

Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan remained the hottest places in Punjab, with a maximum temperature of 37°C recorded. The maximum temperature in Multan, Attock and Sargodha was recorded at 36°C.

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 31°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 78 per cent.