Four Holidays announced from August 14 in Punjab; Check Notification

LAHORE – The government of Punjab announced local holiday in provincial capital Lahore on August 15, 2025 Friday, in observance of the Annual Urs of Hazrat Ali Hajveri also famous as Data Gunj Bukhsh (RA).

Friday will be observed as a holiday at the district level and will affect all subordinate offices within Lahore District.

The notification issued by Services and General Administration Department (Welfare Wing) specifies that the holiday is strictly limited to Lahore District offices and does not extend to the Punjab Civil Secretariat, its attached departments, or regional offices.

August 15 Holiday

Citizens and government employees within Lahore District are advised to take note of the holiday to plan accordingly.