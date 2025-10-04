Snapchat 5GB Limit: Here’s how to export SC Memories to Camera Roll

KARACHI – Instant messaging and content-sharing platform amassed over 450 million daily users this year, who store their beloved Memories on this app.

Meta-owned platform will now cap free storage at only 5GB. Anyone exceeding the new limit will have to pay for additional storage or risk losing their Snaps.

The new paid plans include 100GB for $1.99 per month, 250GB for $3.99 per month for Snapchat+ subscribers, and a massive 5TB for $15.99 per month for Snapchat Platinum members.

Users who decide not to upgrade will see their most recent Snaps automatically deleted, while older Memories remain intact but only until storage falls below the limit. To ease transition, the company is offering a 12-month grace period for users to manage or back up their content.

Social media users are saving Snaps directly to phone’s camera roll, though it can be time-consuming since the app only allows batches of 100 at a time.

Export Snapchat Memories

To do this: open Snapchat, tap “Memories” icon, select up to 100 Memories, tap “Export,” then “Download.”

Users must repeat this process for all memories to save all their past content.

For faster solution, Snapchat’s “Download My Data” tool allows users to back up their entire archive via email as a .zip file.

Steps include opening the profile, tapping Settings, selecting “My Data,” checking Memories along with HTML and JSON files, choosing “All Time” as the export range, confirming the email, and submitting. Delivery time depends on the size of the user’s archive.

This new change is forcing Snapchat users to make tough decisions about their digital history, or pay for storage, painstakingly export years of memories, or risk losing their recent Snaps forever.