Avoid These Cough Syrups For Children After Multiple Deaths

NEW DELHI – Fear gripped families after the unexplained deaths of several children. What reported as individual deaths spiraled into larger mystery with one thing in common, which is the use of cough syrups.

Shockwaves spread across central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh after tragic deaths of children allegedly linked to cough syrup. A central team of health experts swooped into state, collecting syrups, blood samples, water, and even insects in a desperate hunt for the truth.

Initial test results confused investigators as no traces of the deadly toxins Diethylene Glycol (DEG) or Ethylene Glycol (EG), chemicals infamous for causing kidney failure, were found in the syrups. But the mystery deepened when one child’s blood sample revealed Leptospirosis, a serious bacterial infection.

Avoid these Syrups for Children under 2

Category Ingredients Alcohols Ethylene glycol, Diethylene glycol Cough Suppressants Dextromethorphan, Codeine Antihistamines Diphenhydramine, Chlorpheniramine, Promethazine Decongestants Pseudoephedrine, Phenylephrine Combination Syrups Multiple active ingredients (cough + cold + fever) Home remedies Herbal or imported syrups of unknown composition

Amid panic rising among parents, authorities are racing against time to uncover real cause behind the heartbreaking deaths. Experts have already issued a red alert: children under two years must not be given cough or cold medicines.

The investigation is still underway, and fear grips the region as families demand answers.

Couple of years back, at least 18 children have died in Uzbekistan after taking a cough syrup produced in India. The deadly medicine, Doc-1 Max from Noida-based Marion Biotech, was found to contain ethylene glycol, a highly toxic substance.

The syrup, intended to relieve common cold symptoms, was administered at home, turning a routine remedy into a fatal hazard.

This disturbing incident follows a similar tragedy earlier this year, when 70 children in Gambia lost their lives due to syrups manufactured by Haryana-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals. Health authorities are now sounding urgent warnings about the safety of imported medicines, as families reel from heartbreak and fear.