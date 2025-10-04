Pakistan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia forge stronger diplomatic alliance amid Gaza bloodshed

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held an urgent telephonic conversation with Egyptian Foreign Minister Dr. Badr Abdelati and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan to tackle escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

According to statement from Foreign Office, the conversation with Egypt delved into critical bilateral issues and the alarming situation in Gaza. Both leaders also discussed ongoing diplomatic efforts, including crucial consultations among Arab and Islamic nations in New York.

Deputy premier reaffirmed Islamabad’s unwavering support for initiatives aimed at achieving an immediate and lasting ceasefire, ensuring uninterrupted humanitarian aid, and advancing collective measures for sustainable peace in war torn Gaza.

The discussions also covered Hamas’s response to proposed peace plan, which analysts say offers hope for ending the bloodshed. In a significant diplomatic move, Dar invited the Egyptian Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan in the near future.

In conversation with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, Dar praised Saudi Arabia’s constructive role and emphasized the urgent need to accelerate ceasefire efforts and guarantee the unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance to Gaza. Both leaders discussed Hamas’s reaction to President Trump’s proposed plan and reaffirmed Pakistan and Saudi Arabia’s full support for the Palestinian people. They also committed to joint efforts to achieve a comprehensive and sustainable peace based on a two-state solution.

Foreign Office highlighted that both conversations reinforced Pakistan’s proactive and coordinated diplomatic engagement aimed at bringing justice, peace, and stability to Gaza.

Hamas’s positive response to Donald Trump’s peace plan for Gaza triggered widespread international reactions. Pakistan called it a crucial opportunity for an immediate ceasefire, the release of prisoners, humanitarian access, and a credible path to lasting peace, while reiterating support for a Palestinian state on 1967 borders with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

Trump declared Hamas was “ready for lasting peace” and urged Israel to halt its bombing to allow hostage releases, while Israel said it was preparing to implement the plan in coordination with Washington.

Qatar, Egypt, France, Germany, Britain, Canada, Turkiye, and the UN welcomed the move, praising Trump’s leadership and calling for swift action. The global responses underscored cautious optimism that this could mark the strongest chance in years to end Gaza’s conflict and pave the way for long-term stability.