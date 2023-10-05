Adam Khan Wazir Wana

The previous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government had announced the division of South Waziristan into two districts, but due to the slowness of the bifurcation process, the huge problems started to increase. However, there was interest in speeding up the process of bifurcation, and due to which District Account Office staff are not ready to work in their own district SW Lower.

While, unfortunately, the District Accountant Officer of Lower South Waziristan Israr is preferring to work in Tank District, 160 km away, instead of Wana, SWL. Where they are dealing with treasury and office affairs along with their staff. Due to the absence of the District Accounts Officer, on the one hand, other government employees, including the police, are facing serious and huge difficulties in the payment of salaries, on the other hand, contractors and common people have also faced difficulties.

Apart from this, police department officials or any other government officials are forced to travel not only 160 km to the district tank to get their work done, and rather, they have to spend thousands of rupees every month.