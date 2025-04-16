Islamabad, Pakistan weather; more rains, hailstorms expected

ISLAMABAD – More intermittent rains and hailstorms are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Wednesday evening/night and the next two days.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly wave prevails over upper parts of Pakistan which will likely persist till April 20.

Under these conditions, more intermittent rains and isolated hailstorms are expected in the twin cities, Potohar region, northeast Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on Wednesday evening night and the next two days.

However, heatwave conditions will continue to persist in Sindh, south Punjab and Balochistan during the week.

Islamabad’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 34°C and 36°C on Thursday and Friday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 32°C and 34°C on Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, rains, gusty winds and hailstorms occurred in twin cities ande parts of Pakistan during the last 24 hours. Hot and dry weather prevailed elsewhere in the country.

Sibbi and Nawabshah remained the hottest places in Pakistan, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 47°C. The maximum temperature in Padidan, Dadu, Jacobabad and Larkana was recorded at 46°C, and at Rahim Yar Khan, Hyderabad, Khairpur, Mohenjo-Daro, Mithi, Rohri and Tandojam at 45°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 64 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 34°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 51 per cent.