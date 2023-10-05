As many as 297,930 more children under five year of age have been administered anti-polio drops on the third day of the drive in the district. Total 765,900 children have been administered anti-polio vaccination during the three days drive.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh while presiding over a meeting of the district polio eradication committee here on Thursday directed the quarters concerned to revisit schools and homes where children have been missed from administering polio drops due to any reason and vaccinate them.

He further directed for strict monitoring of polio teams at hospitals, health centers and transport stands. It is worth mentioned here that Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar launched the five-day anti-polio vaccination drive targeting around 44 million children across the country. The prime minister initiated the campaign by administering anti-polio vaccine oral drops and vitamin A to children, at the PM House. Interim Health Minister Dr Nadeem Jan and senior officials were present.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Kakar stated that 350,000 polio workers will participate in the drive to administer anti-polio vaccines to 44 million children aged 0-5 years. He termed polio workers as the nation’s heroes who brave challenges while making the anti-polio drive successful. He also mentioned the support of the international partners in helping Pakistan to eradicate polio.

