The anti-corruption court has approved interim bail for former provincial ministers Kamran Bangash and Taimur Jhagra, who are facing charges related to illegal recruitment and corruption.

The case revolves around allegations of illegal recruitment and corruption, prompting both Kamran Bangash and Taimur Jhagra to appear in the anti-corruption court to address these accusations.

As the regular anti-corruption court judge was on leave, the case was presided over by Sessions Judge Ashfaq Taj. During the proceedings, the Sessions Judge granted interim bail to Timur Jhagra and Kamran Bangash, while stipulating that they must deposit bonds worth 90,000 rupees as a condition for their temporary release. The court has adjourned the hearing of the case to a later date, specifically until October 9.

Sources indicate that both Kamran Bangash and Timur Jhagra are facing charges related to illegal recruitment and corruption, and the High Court has instructed them to address these allegations through the respective courts.

It is noteworthy that both former provincial ministers had been evading authorities following the events of May 9. However, they decided to come forward after the High Court issued orders preventing their arrest, leading to the recent developments in this ongoing legal case.

The situation surrounding Kamran Bangash and TaimurJhagra’s legal troubles continues to evolve, with their interim bail providing them with temporary relief as they navigate the legal proceedings associated with the charges against them.—INP