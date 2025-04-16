Solar Plates, Cars damaged as hailstorm batters Islamabad

A sudden and intense hailstorm battered twin cities and surrounding areas, causing massive damage to solar car infrastructure, as well as to vehicles and residential property. The storm, which hit in the afternoon, brought heavy rainfall, strong winds, and large hailstones, wreaking havoc across the federal capital.

Islamabad Hailstorm

Several solar carports, which provide charging stations for electric vehicles, were severely damaged, with panels shattered and frames bent by the force of the hail. The damage has raised concerns about the vulnerability of green energy infrastructure to extreme weather events, especially as the city continues to invest in sustainable transportation solutions.

Apart from the solar infrastructure, the storm also caused extensive damage to personal vehicles, with many car windows shattered due to the hail. In residential areas, windowpanes were broken, and some trees were uprooted by strong winds, disrupting daily life and traffic.

The hailstorm also impacted public safety, as children playing in parks were seen running for cover as the hailstones began to fall. Despite the chaos, the storm provided some relief from the scorching heat, with temperatures dropping and the weather becoming more pleasant.

However, the storm led to power outages in various parts of the city, leaving many without electricity. Authorities are working to restore power, but the damage to both solar infrastructure and the broader electrical grid could take time to fully address.

Officials are urging the public to remain cautious in the aftermath of the storm, and to report any damage to the relevant authorities for quicker recovery and repair. Meanwhile, experts are calling for increased resilience in green energy infrastructure to protect it from extreme weather events in the future.