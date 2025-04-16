AGL65.08▼ -1.54 (-0.02%)AIRLINK177.45▼ -2.91 (-0.02%)BOP11.11▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)CNERGY8.51▼ -0.02 (0.00%)DCL9.65▼ -0.27 (-0.03%)DFML43▼ -1.23 (-0.03%)DGKC123.26▼ -2.46 (-0.02%)FCCL44.98▼ -0.98 (-0.02%)FFL15.91▲ 0.1 (0.01%)HUBC141.88▼ -0.59 (0.00%)HUMNL12.99▼ -0.02 (0.00%)KEL4.43▼ -0.09 (-0.02%)KOSM5.87▲ 0.03 (0.01%)MLCF60.76▼ -1.14 (-0.02%)NBP81.28▼ -0.42 (-0.01%)OGDC211.7▼ -2.62 (-0.01%)PAEL46.49▼ -0.34 (-0.01%)PIBTL10.49▼ -0.13 (-0.01%)PPL169.68▼ -3.03 (-0.02%)PRL34.51▼ -1.51 (-0.04%)PTC22.62▼ -0.64 (-0.03%)SEARL94.01▼ -2.05 (-0.02%)TELE7.32▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.02▼ -0.05 (0.00%)TPLP10.02▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)TREET20.94▼ -0.64 (-0.03%)TRG65.96▼ -1.94 (-0.03%)UNITY27.79▼ -0.16 (-0.01%)WTL1.32▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)

Encroachments removed in Lahore’s Subzazar, Allama Iqbal Town

Encroachments Removed In Lahores Subzazar Allama Iqbal Town
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE – The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) continued operations against permanent/temporary encroachments in Lahore’s Allama Iqbal Town and Subzazar Housing Scheme.

On Wednesday, LDA teams removed temporary encroachments, sheds and ramps in Allama Iqbal Town’s Ravi Block and different areas of Subzazar Housing Scheme.

LDA’s Additional Director General Urban Planning Mudassar Ahmed Shah and ADG Headquarters Mujtaba Arafat supervised the operation, carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of Police and heavy machinery.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has appealed the citizens to remove encroachments at their own to avoid damages to their properties. He said that the anti-encroachment operations would continue in phases in all housing schemes. He directed continuing indiscriminate operations to bring ease to the lives of residents.

American Lycetuff, The Educators among 102 sealed in Lahore

Staff Report

Related Posts

  • Lahore

PR to modernize healthcare through PPP: Abbasi

  • Lahore

US delegation, Mohsin Naqvi celebrate Baisakhi with Sikh community

  • Lahore

PTI founder begging for NRO since day one: Azma Bokhari

  • Lahore

Azma Bokhari announces new Theatre Law

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer