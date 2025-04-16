AGL65.08▼ -1.54 (-0.02%)AIRLINK177.45▼ -2.91 (-0.02%)BOP11.11▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)CNERGY8.51▼ -0.02 (0.00%)DCL9.65▼ -0.27 (-0.03%)DFML43▼ -1.23 (-0.03%)DGKC123.26▼ -2.46 (-0.02%)FCCL44.98▼ -0.98 (-0.02%)FFL15.91▲ 0.1 (0.01%)HUBC141.88▼ -0.59 (0.00%)HUMNL12.99▼ -0.02 (0.00%)KEL4.43▼ -0.09 (-0.02%)KOSM5.87▲ 0.03 (0.01%)MLCF60.76▼ -1.14 (-0.02%)NBP81.28▼ -0.42 (-0.01%)OGDC211.7▼ -2.62 (-0.01%)PAEL46.49▼ -0.34 (-0.01%)PIBTL10.49▼ -0.13 (-0.01%)PPL169.68▼ -3.03 (-0.02%)PRL34.51▼ -1.51 (-0.04%)PTC22.62▼ -0.64 (-0.03%)SEARL94.01▼ -2.05 (-0.02%)TELE7.32▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.02▼ -0.05 (0.00%)TPLP10.02▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)TREET20.94▼ -0.64 (-0.03%)TRG65.96▼ -1.94 (-0.03%)UNITY27.79▼ -0.16 (-0.01%)WTL1.32▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)

Sino-Pak ties reach new heights with a $25.4 billion investment

Sino Pak Ties Reach New Heights With A 25 4 Billion Investment
ISLAMABAD – Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong that the partnership between Pakistan and China is developing steadily and in a positive direction.

The envoy highlighted importance of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent visit to Beijing, which marked key step forward in bilateral ties, especially in the field of agriculture. Speaking at a send-off event for 1,000 Pakistani students heading to China for advanced studies and training, Ambassador Jiang noted that the visit occurred shortly after PM Sharif assumed office and included in-depth discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

According to the ambassador, both leaders reviewed all areas of cooperation and reached important understandings. He also emphasized that President Xi values close relations with neighboring countries, and China’s foreign policy is rooted in fostering peaceful and productive partnerships.

Ambassador Jiang further underscored the strategic importance of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), describing it as a foundational part of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). He mentioned that CPEC has attracted $25.4 billion in direct investment, which has helped generate employment opportunities in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that 1,000 agricultural graduates will travel to China for advanced education, marking a key milestone for Pakistan’s agricultural sector. He thanked the Chinese government for providing scholarships and highlighted his recent visit to China, where he was impressed by the agricultural research and technology.

Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain confirmed that student selection was merit-based and emphasized that the initiative would enable Pakistani students to bring modern agricultural knowledge back to local farmers. The initiative is expected to strengthen bilateral relations and promote sustainable agricultural development in Pakistan.

CPEC: A Gateway to Economic Transformation for Pakistan

Web Desk (Lahore)

