Sindh Eidul Fitr 2025 Holidays to start from March 31; Check Notification Here

KARACHI – The provincial administration of Sindh announced official Eidul Fitr holidays, starting from March 31, 2025, Monday.

Days after the announcement from centre, Murad Ali Shah led government officially declared holidays from Monday, March 31, to Wednesday, April 2, 2025 for festivity. The announcement was made through a notification issued by Services, General Administration, and Coordination Department of the Sindh government.

Eid ul Fitr 2025 Holidays

The Government of Sindh hereby declares 31st March, 2025 to 2nd April, 2025 (Monday to Wednesday) as Public Holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr-2025, throughout the Province of Sindh for all Government offices, Autonomous Bodies, Semi-Autonomous Bodies, Corporations and Local Councils under the Administrative Control of Government of Sindh, except essential services, the notification said.

The federal government also announced three-day holiday for Eidul Fitr as the occasion is expected to be on Monday, March 31, marking the end of the holy month.

Eid Moon Sighting

Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council confirmed that Shawwal crescent moon is likely to be visible on the evening of March 30, provided weather conditions are favorable.

According to the council’s Secretary General, Khalid Ijaz Mufti, the new moon will be born on Saturday, March 29, at 3:58 PM Pakistan time. By Sunday evening, the moon will be over 26 hours old, making it visible to the naked eye.

The council has expressed confidence that the crescent will be easily sighted, paving the way for Eid celebrations to take place on March 31, 2025.