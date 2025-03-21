Gold prices come down by Rs2,000 per tola in Pakistan amid buying frenzy

KARACHI – Gold Rates witnessed changes in Pakistan on March 21, 2025 Friday, as price per tola moved down by Rs2000 per tola to Rs318,800.

Data shared by Saraffa Association shows single tola of gold became Rs2,000 cheaper to 318,800 while price of 10 grams of gold plunged by 1,712 , now standing at Rs273,319.

Today Gold Rates

Item Change New Price Gold per Tola Rs 2,000 – Rs 318,800 Gold per 10 Grams Rs 1,712 – Rs 273,319

Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week

Dates 24K Gold 18-March Rs317,350 17-March Rs314,800 15-March Rs313,700 14-March Rs314,000 13-March Rs309,300 12-March Rs306,500 11-March Rs306,000

Alongside gold, the price of silver has also decreased, with one tola of silver dropping by Rs49, bringing its price down to Rs3,475.

The record hike gives traders chance to take profits from yellow metal, with high volumes and minimal impact from expiring contracts. Bullion saw 16pc this year, driven by geopolitical tensions, and major banks have raised price targets.