Gold prices come down by Rs2,000 per tola in Pakistan amid buying frenzy

Gold Prices Go Down In Pakistan By Rs2500 Per Tola Amid Global Plunge Check New Rates
KARACHI – Gold Rates witnessed changes in Pakistan on March 21, 2025 Friday, as price per tola moved down by Rs2000 per tola to Rs318,800.

Data shared by Saraffa Association shows single tola of gold became Rs2,000 cheaper to 318,800 while price of 10 grams of gold plunged by 1,712 , now standing at Rs273,319.

Today Gold Rates

Item Change New Price
Gold per Tola Rs 2,000 – Rs 318,800
Gold per 10 Grams Rs 1,712 – Rs 273,319

Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week

Dates 24K Gold
18-March Rs317,350
17-March Rs314,800
15-March Rs313,700
14-March Rs314,000
13-March Rs309,300
12-March Rs306,500
11-March Rs306,000

Alongside gold, the price of silver has also decreased, with one tola of silver dropping by Rs49, bringing its price down to Rs3,475.

The record hike gives traders chance to take profits from yellow metal, with high volumes and minimal impact from expiring contracts. Bullion saw 16pc this year, driven by geopolitical tensions, and major banks have raised price targets.

Per Tola Gold Price touches Rs317,350 in Pakistan amid record buying

Web Desk (Lahore)

