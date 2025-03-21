Sialkot, Multan reach National T20 Cup quarter finals

FAISALABAD – Sialkot Region and Multan Region from Group D cemented their Quarter final positions as they won their final group games of the National T20 Cup 2024-25 on Thursday night here at the Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.

From Group C, Abbottabad and Faisalabad have qualified for the Quarters, while two games each remain in the Groups A and B.

At the Multan Cricket Stadium, Peshawar Region defeated Larkana Region by seven wickets as they scaled the 132-run target in 13.1 overs. Player of the match Sahibzada Farhan struck a 39-ball 76, while also partnering with Waqar Ahmed (40) for a 124-run opening stand.

Earlier, Peshawar’s pace trio of Mohammad Amir Khan (3-23), Niaz Khan (3-30) and Ihsanullah (1-36) struck regular blows to restrict Larkana to 131-9 in the allotted 20 overs.

In the second Group A fixture of the day, Lahore Region Whites downed Quetta Region by 10 wickets.

After batting first, Quetta Region were bundled out for a meagre 86. Ahmed Daniyal and Kamran Afzal picked up two wickets apiece.

In return, Lahore Region Whites’ opening batters chased down the target in 8.5 overs. Mohammad Faiq, following up on a hundred in his previous match, scored an unbeaten 32-ball 72.

Multan beat FATA by 74 runs in a must-win game as the latter were bundled out for a mere 93 in 17.2 with Sharoon Siraj, Arafat Minhas and Ali Majid picking up two wickets each.

Earlier, Multan’s opening batter Zain Abbas struck a half-century (51) keeping their innings intact. Valuable contributions from player of the match Arafat Minhas (37) and Muhammad Shahzad (23) and Waseem Akram Jnr (18 not out) took them to 167-7 in 20 overs.

Sialkot chased AJK’s 138-run target in 14.3 overs courtesy Mirza Tahir Baig’s blazing half-century (76 not out), while he also partnered with Mohammad Huraira (30) for an 85-run opening stand.

Earlier, player of the match Usama Mir and Hasan Ali’s three blows each kept AJK’s batting progress in check after a 65-run opening partnership between Hasnain Nadeem (43) and Hasan Raza (39).

AJK were propelled to 137-6 in 20 as Aqib Liaqat struck three fours and one six in his nine-ball stay on the crease, which yielded him 24 runs.