Spring Holidays announced for Schools and Colleges after Eid; See Schedule

LAHORE – Spring holidays have been announced for educational institutions, a day after the government announced a break for Eidul Fitr 2025.

A notification issued from the Federal Ministry of Education said the break will be from March 31 to April 4. It further said that the new academic session in federal educational institutions will commence on April 7.

Spring Break for Schools 2025

Events Date Holiday Break March 31 -April 4 New Academic Session April 7, 2025

In a recent announcement, the Federal Ministry of Education has declared holidays for government educational institutions, marking the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and the spring season.

Eid Holidays 2025

The government of Punjab also issued a similar notification regarding the Eid holidays. As per the Punjab government’s notice, educational institutions in the region will be closed for three days, from March 31 to April 2, to observe Eid-ul-Fitr.

These holiday announcements have been welcomed by students and staff across the country, providing them a break to celebrate the festive season with family and friends.