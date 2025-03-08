Israeli tourist woman gang-raped in India

NEW DEHLI – An Israeli tourist woman was allegedly gang- raped in Karnataka state of India, the local media reported on Saturday.

The police said that two women including 27 years Israeli tourist were gang raped.

The incident took place when they were around 350 kilometers away from Bengaluru in Kopal canal area. Three other passengers were also with the women.

The police said that the suspects pushed three passengers into Canal. One of them was an Indian who died after drowning in the Canal while two others survived.

The woman, however, is admitted to a local private hospital for medical care.

The police said that the woman was tortured before being raped.

The police registered the FIR and started investigation into the matter. They said that the suspects would be arrested soon.