Six arrested after woman gang-raped in presence of husband in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD – A shocking case has been reported from Faisalabad where a woman has been sexually assaulted by group of men during a robbery bid.

Local police nabbed six suspects in the case after the filing of an FIR at the Sandal Bar police station, as the victim narrated a harrowing experience while falling prey in front of her husband.

The incident occurred near Motorway Bridge 62-JB Channan when three armed men on a motorcycle allegedly stopped the couple to rob them at gunpoint. The suspects reportedly tied the husband to a tree and took the woman into a nearby sugarcane field, where she was assaulted. The immediate outrage from the community prompted the police to act swiftly.

Faisalabad Gang-Rape Case

After registration of a case under FIR No. 339/25, the City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad Sabzadah Bilal Omar ordered an intensive investigation and instructed SP Iqbal Town Abid Zafar to ensure the quick apprehension of the assailants. Within hours, the police’s efforts led to identification and arrest of six suspects believed to be involved in the heinous incident.

Cops are investigating the case, by looking all evidence and testimonies to ensure that justice is served. The police have urged anyone with additional information about the case to come forward.

This gnag rape in holy month of Ramadan sparked widespread concern and calls for enhanced safety measures for women in the region.

Pakistan Rape Dilemma

Sexual violence remains a menace in Punjab as many cases go unreported due to cultural norms, fear of dishonor, and victim-blaming, which makes it difficult to gauge the true scale of the problem.

As Pakistan has stern laws against sexual violence, the justice system often fails to provide timely or adequate responses, with survivors facing barriers like long legal proceedings and corruption. Activists and civil society groups are pushing for better support systems for survivors and stronger legal protections.