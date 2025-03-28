Another horrifying gang-rape during robbery near Faisalabad Motorway

FAISALABAD – In a shocking incident, the robbers gang-raped a woman in front of her husband during a robbery near Faisalabad, the local police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Sandal Bar two days ago near motorway leading to Faisalabad.

According to the police, the case has been registered against three culprits. The man who lodged complaint told the police that the armed robbers intercepted them near Channan, tied him to a tree, and raped his wife before fleeing with their mobile phones and cash.

Police confirmed that the victim’s medical examination and geo-forensic analysis of the crime scene have been conducted. They said that six suspects have been taken into custody for investigation.

The complainant also identified one of the accused. The victim’s husband nominated a suspect namely Ali Sher.

According to the victim’s husband, two robbers called for assistance, and their accomplice, Ali Sher, was among those involved in the gang rape.

Earlier this week, a man allegedly raped a housemaid in absence of his wife at home in Shadman area of Lahore.

The local police said they received a call on 15 from Shadman.

The housemaid, whose name is not mentioned under privacy rights, called the police for help. The police reached the spot and arrested the suspect.

According to the police, accused had called housemaid under the pretext of work at home. But as the woman reached there, the accused threatened her with serious consequences if she told anyone.

The police said that the accused, after registration of the case, was handed over to the gender cell.

Model Town Superintendent (SP) Akhlaq Allah Tarar said that all those who exploited the women would not be treated with leniency.

On other hand, a suspect involved in a sexual assault case escaped the policy custody in the city.

The police registered a case regarding the escape of sexual assault suspect Tanveer-ul-Hassanain. According to the FIR, Sub-Inspector Khurram Shehzad of the SSIU City Division secured a two-day physical remand of accused Tanveer-ul-Hassanain to the Gwalmandi police station on a two-day physical remand.

Sub-Inspector Khurram Shehzad, along with Constable Akram, took the suspect to the Nolakha police station for a Criminal Record Office (CRO) check. The suspect, Tanveer-ul-Hassanain, managed to slip his hand out of the handcuffs and escaped from police custody.

Nolakha police station booked SI Khurram Shehzad and Constable Akram under charges of abuse of authority and negligence against on the complaint of SSIU City Division in-charge Muhammad Arshad. The police stated that the raids are being conducted to arrest the escaped suspect, and that he would be apprehended soon.