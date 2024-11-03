Shehbaz wishes Zardari swift recovery

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif contacyed President Asif Ali Zardari via phone to inquire about his well-being following an injury.

During the conversation, Prime Minister Sharif expressed his best wishes for the president’s swift recovery.

President Asif Ali Zardari suffered a foot fracture while disembarking a plane at Dubai Airport, a President House Spokesperson said on Thursday.

He was immediately taken to the hospital for initial medical assistance. After examination, doctors applied a plaster to his foot, the spokesperson said adding that the plaster will remain for four weeks.

President Zardari has been advised to rest completely at home.

Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani is serving as acting-President of Pakistan.