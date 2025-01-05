Shan Masood leads Pakistan’s resistance after follow-on in Cape Town Test

CAPE TOWN – Fluent 205-run opening partnership between skipper Shan Masood and Babar Azam helped Pakistan post 213 for one when stumps were drawn on the third day at the Newlands Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Pakistan are still trailing by 208 runs with nine-second innings wickets in hand.

After being forced to follow on, Babar and Shan started the second innings with a huge deficit of 421 runs. The pair batted till 46.2 overs and knitted the first double hundred opening partnership for the hosts in the series.

Babar, who scored a half-century in the first innings, fell short of his 10th Test century in the second innings by 19 runs. The right-handed batter’s 81-run innings included 10 fours.

Shan returned unbeaten on 102 off 166 balls, which included 14 boundaries, while night-watchman Khurram Shahzad returned undefeated on eight off 14 balls, hitting one four.

Earlier, resuming their first innings at the overnight score of 64 for three in 21 overs, Pakistan were bundled out for 194. Babar, who returned undefeated on 31 on Saturday was dismissed for 58 after facing 127 balls, which included seven boundaries.

Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan was another notable run-getter, scoring 46 off 82 balls, smashing two fours and a six. He knitted a 98-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Babar.

For South Africa, Kagiso Rabada bagged three wickets, while Keshav Maharaj and Kwena Maphaka grabbed two wickets apiece.