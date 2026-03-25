Shakira postpones Doha concert amid US-backed Israel war on Iran

DOHA – Grammy-winning global pop icon Shakira has postponed her concert scheduled for April 1 in Doha due to US-backed Israel war on Iran.

The international media reports, the singer was set to perform at Stadium 974 as part of her world tour. However, details of the event have now been removed from the official website.

All tickets for the concert had already been sold out, but the ticketing page is currently showing an error. The organisers have yet to announce a new date for the event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shakira (@shakira)

Earlier, Shakira’s scheduled concert in India was also postponed. In a statement shared on Instagram, it was said that the concert had been delayed until further notice due to the prevailing geopolitical situation and regional instability.

Reports also suggest that the disruption may be linked to issues affecting Amazon Web Services, possibly due to drone activity in the Bahrain region. On the ‘Visit Qatar’ website, the concert date has now been listed as “to be announced.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shakira (@shakira)

Meanwhile, another concert scheduled in the United Arab Emirates, where Shakira was set to perform on April 4, has also been postponed, though ticketing platforms have not specified the reason.

Regional tensions have intensified following joint military actions by the United States and Israel against Iran on February 28 under the leadership of Donald Trump.

Although Qatar is not directly involved in the conflict, several Gulf countries including Oman, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain have remained under threat of Iranian missile and drone attacks, with multiple incidents reported and intercepted in recent weeks.