Shaheen Afridi names three debutants for Pakistan’s ODI series against Bangladesh

DHAKA – Pakistan ODI captain Shaheen Afridi announced that three young players will make their international debut in the upcoming series against Bangladesh, as the team management focuses on nurturing talent ahead of the World Cup.

Afridi said no senior players were dropped for the series, but giving opportunities to promising youngsters is a priority.

He was addressing a press conference in Dhaka on Tuesday.

“These players will play an important role in strengthening the team. We are preparing the squad to build the best combination for the World Cup,” he added.

The three debutants are Moiz Siddiqui, Sahibzada Farhan and Shaheel Haseen. Afridi confirmed that Moiz Siddiqui will open the innings, while Shaheel Haseen will bat in the one-down position.

He highlighted that most selected players have previous experience representing List A teams and Pakistan Shaheens, with some, including Moiz Siddiqui and Sahibzada Farhan, having played at this level before.

On team strategy, Afridi said, “Every team performs better in home conditions. We will decide the playing XI based on pitch conditions and team requirements.”

Babar, Saim rested, Fakhar out because of hamstring injury

The squad announcement also unveiled that Babar Azam and Saeem Ayub were being rested that reflected the management’s plan to balance experience with fresh talent.

Fakhar Zaman was also ruled out of the upcoming One-Day International (ODI) series against Bangladesh after suffering a hamstring injury, team sources confirmed on Wednesday.

Fakhar sustained the injury during his aggressive knock against Sri Lanka in the ICC T20 World Cup. The left-handed batter will now undergo rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in a bid to regain full fitness.

The first ODI will be played on March 11, followed by the second on March 13 and the third on March 15. All matches will take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.