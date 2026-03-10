Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Weather: More rains, isolated hailstorms expected

More rain with isolated moderate to heavy falls and hailstorms is expected in Peshawar and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday evening/night, Wednesday and Thursday, with occasional breaks.

Synoptic Situation:

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly wave prevails over the western and upper parts of Pakistan, which will likely persist in the upper parts till March 12.

Forecast:

Under these conditions, More rain with isolated moderate to heavy falls is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Buner, Malakand, Mansehra, Abbottabad, and Bajaur on Tuesday evening/night, Wednesday and Thursday.

Rain with gusty winds is also likely in Khyber, Waziristan, Mohmand, Peshawar, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera, Bannu, Orakzai, Kurram, Kohat and Hangu. Hailstorms are expected at isolated places during the period.

Temperatures:

Peshawar’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 25°C and 27°C on Wednesday and Thursday.

Past Weather:

Rain occurred in Peshawar and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm): Parachinar 30, Kalam 19, Pattan 16, Chitral, Kakul 08, Dir (Lower 08 & Upper 07), Malam Jabba & Balakot 06, Saidu Sharif & Cherat 04, Takht Bai, Mir Khani, Drosh 02, Peshawar (Bacha Khan Airport 02 & City 01), Bannu 01

Dera Ismail Khan remained the hottest place in the province, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 34°C. The maximum temperature in Bannu was recorded at 31°C.

In Peshawar, the maximum temperature was recorded at 28°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 86 per cent.