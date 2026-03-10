No traffic challan for motorcycles, rickshaws in Lahore as big relief announced

LAHORE –The Lahore traffic police have been stopped from issuing challans to rickshaw drivers and motorcycle riders in order to provide relief to citizen amid rising petroleum prices.

Reports said traffic cops have been directed to not impose fines on the bikers and rickshaw drivers until Eidul Fitr 2026.

Furthermore, traffic authorities have announced measures to reduce fuel consumption in response to global tensions that has caused oil supply concerns.

Reports stated that if petrol prices continue to rise, a phased strategy will be implemented. In the first phase, traffic police, including the Chief Traffic Officer, will use motorcycles instead of official vehicles. Traffic vehicles will also avoid unnecessary idling to save fuel.

Authorities noted that if prices rise further, traffic police may consider patrolling on bicycles in the third phase.

Citizens have been urged to limit unnecessary use of cars and motorcycles to conserve fuel and reduce pressure on national resources.