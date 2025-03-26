AGL69.06▼ -0.38 (-0.01%)AIRLINK175.89▼ -0.93 (-0.01%)BOP10.98▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)CNERGY8▲ 0.06 (0.01%)DCL9.15▲ 0.22 (0.02%)DFML44.67▲ 0.16 (0.00%)DGKC132.99▲ 2 (0.02%)FCCL46.12▲ 1.18 (0.03%)FFL16.07▼ -0.04 (0.00%)HUBC143.96▲ 2.18 (0.02%)HUMNL13.35▲ 0.1 (0.01%)KEL4.5▲ 0.07 (0.02%)KOSM5.98▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)MLCF59.5▲ 1.05 (0.02%)NBP77.13▲ 0.93 (0.01%)OGDC232.75▲ 8.56 (0.04%)PAEL47.48▲ 1.58 (0.03%)PIBTL10.58▼ -0.02 (0.00%)PPL193.3▲ 7.82 (0.04%)PRL37▲ 0.09 (0.00%)PTC23.77▲ 0.08 (0.00%)SEARL99.87▲ 1.47 (0.01%)TELE7.75▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.77▲ 0.37 (0.01%)TPLP10.87▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)TREET22.8▲ 0.25 (0.01%)TRG65.14▼ -1 (-0.02%)UNITY28.58▼ -0.14 (0.00%)WTL1.34▲ 0 (0.00%)

Shab-e-Qadr Holiday announced for Karachi, Sindh Schools on March 28

Shab E Qadr Holiday Announced For Karachi Sindh Schools On March 28
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]
 KARACHI – The government of Sindh announced March 28 Friday school holiday in light of Shab-e-Qadr, also known as Lailatulqadar.

As per the official announcement, March 28, 2025, will be a school holiday observed, and all Educational institutions across the province will remain closed on this day.

Shab-e-Qadar Holiday in Pakistan

Shab E Qadr Holiday Announced For Karachi Sindh Schools On March 28

Sindh government earlier announced eight days of holidays from March 31 to April 2 for Eid-ul-Fitr, with an additional holiday on April 4 for the death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Offices will also be closed on the weekends of March 29-30 and April 5-6. The Punjab and Balochistan governments will follow the same holiday schedule. Educational institutions will remain closed from March 31 to April 4, with schools resuming on April 7.

 Eid Holidays in Pakistan

Holiday Date(s) Day(s)
Shab-e-Qadr (Lailatulqadar) March 28, 2025 Friday
Eid-ul-Fitr Day 1 March 31, 2025 Monday
Eid-ul-Fitr day 2& 3 April 1-2, 2025 Tuesday-Wednesday
Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Death Anniversary April 4, 2025 Friday
Weekend (March 29-30) March 29-30, 2025 Saturday-Sunday
Weekend (April 5-6) April 5-6, 2025 Saturday-Sunday

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

DG Immigration, Passport and NAB director issued show cause notice

  • Pakistan

Faisal Chaudhry removed from PTI’s legal team on Imran Khan’s directives

  • Featured, Sports

New Zealand thrash Pakistan in fifth T20I to take series 4-1

  • Pakistan

Journalist Farhan Malik remanded into FIA’s custody in another case

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer