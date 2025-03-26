Shab-e-Qadr Holiday announced for Karachi, Sindh Schools on March 28

As per the official announcement, March 28, 2025, will be a school holiday observed, and all Educational institutions across the province will remain closed on this day.

Shab-e-Qadar Holiday in Pakistan

Sindh government earlier announced eight days of holidays from March 31 to April 2 for Eid-ul-Fitr, with an additional holiday on April 4 for the death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Offices will also be closed on the weekends of March 29-30 and April 5-6. The Punjab and Balochistan governments will follow the same holiday schedule. Educational institutions will remain closed from March 31 to April 4, with schools resuming on April 7.

Eid Holidays in Pakistan