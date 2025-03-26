AGL69.06▼ -0.38 (-0.01%)AIRLINK175.89▼ -0.93 (-0.01%)BOP10.98▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)CNERGY8▲ 0.06 (0.01%)DCL9.15▲ 0.22 (0.02%)DFML44.67▲ 0.16 (0.00%)DGKC132.99▲ 2 (0.02%)FCCL46.12▲ 1.18 (0.03%)FFL16.07▼ -0.04 (0.00%)HUBC143.96▲ 2.18 (0.02%)HUMNL13.35▲ 0.1 (0.01%)KEL4.5▲ 0.07 (0.02%)KOSM5.98▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)MLCF59.5▲ 1.05 (0.02%)NBP77.13▲ 0.93 (0.01%)OGDC232.75▲ 8.56 (0.04%)PAEL47.48▲ 1.58 (0.03%)PIBTL10.58▼ -0.02 (0.00%)PPL193.3▲ 7.82 (0.04%)PRL37▲ 0.09 (0.00%)PTC23.77▲ 0.08 (0.00%)SEARL99.87▲ 1.47 (0.01%)TELE7.75▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.77▲ 0.37 (0.01%)TPLP10.87▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)TREET22.8▲ 0.25 (0.01%)TRG65.14▼ -1 (-0.02%)UNITY28.58▼ -0.14 (0.00%)WTL1.34▲ 0 (0.00%)

OnlyFans model found severely injured 10 days after going missing in Dubai

Onlyfans Model Found Severely Injured 10 Days After Going Missing In Dubai
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

DUBAI – A 20-year-old OnlyFans model, who had been missing for last 10 days in Dubai, was found severely injured by the roadside, the local media reported on Wednesday.

Maria, a Ukrainian national, was invited to a private party at a hotel in the UAE on March 9. However, she disappeared after the event. Her family became concerned when she failed to board her scheduled flight to Thailand two days later.

Later, on March 19, she was discovered near a road in Dubai in a critical condition, having allegedly been dumped by unidentified individuals. She suffered multiple fractures in her spine, arms and legs. The injured model was immediately rushed to a hospital, where she was undergoing surgery.

Dubai Police confirmed the incident and all that what happened to the model, saying that  the missing Ukrainian national is now hospitalized and receiving medical care while being accompanied by her family.

It may be mentioned here that Ukrainian people have already been under huge trouble due to the Russian war. Many Ukrainians either have gone to the Europe or to any other countries. Maria’s family was living in the UAE for better life.

Bollywood Actress Nargis Fakhri ties the knot with Tony Baig

 

Web Desk Staff

Related Posts

  • Featured, Lifestyle, Pakistan

Rajab Butt hit with Blasphemy Case under PECA Act amid outrage

  • Lifestyle

Actor Asad Haroon opens up about legal case against fellow actress Nazish Jahangir

  • Lifestyle, Pakistan

Nadia Hussain faces FIA probe for using ‘Fraud Money in Salons’

  • Lifestyle

LHC extends interim bail of stage dancer Nigar Chaudhry

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer