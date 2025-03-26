Onlyfans Model Found Severely Injured 10 Days After Going Missing In Dubai

DUBAI – A 20-year-old OnlyFans model, who had been missing for last 10 days in Dubai, was found severely injured by the roadside, the local media reported on Wednesday.

Maria, a Ukrainian national, was invited to a private party at a hotel in the UAE on March 9. However, she disappeared after the event. Her family became concerned when she failed to board her scheduled flight to Thailand two days later.

Later, on March 19, she was discovered near a road in Dubai in a critical condition, having allegedly been dumped by unidentified individuals. She suffered multiple fractures in her spine, arms and legs. The injured model was immediately rushed to a hospital, where she was undergoing surgery.

Dubai Police confirmed the incident and all that what happened to the model, saying that the missing Ukrainian national is now hospitalized and receiving medical care while being accompanied by her family.

It may be mentioned here that Ukrainian people have already been under huge trouble due to the Russian war. Many Ukrainians either have gone to the Europe or to any other countries. Maria’s family was living in the UAE for better life.