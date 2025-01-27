AGL57.18▲ 4.92 (0.09%)AIRLINK198.99▼ -1.76 (-0.01%)BOP10.13▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.76▲ 0.05 (0.01%)DCL9.12▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)DFML45.79▼ -0.38 (-0.01%)DGKC107.69▼ -1 (-0.01%)FCCL39.81▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)FFL16.76▼ -0.05 (0.00%)HUBC132.5▼ -0.1 (0.00%)HUMNL14.06▲ 0.14 (0.01%)KEL4.66▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KOSM6.68▲ 0.09 (0.01%)MLCF46.31▼ -0.43 (-0.01%)NBP63.05▼ -0.25 (0.00%)OGDC213▲ 0.57 (0.00%)PAEL42▲ 0.72 (0.02%)PIBTL8.1▼ -0.01 (0.00%)PPL182.04▲ 0.58 (0.00%)PRL41.18▼ -0.6 (-0.01%)PTC26.3▲ 1.6 (0.06%)SEARL111.11▼ -0.73 (-0.01%)TELE8.88▲ 0.01 (0.00%)TOMCL34.7▲ 0.12 (0.00%)TPLP13▲ 0.08 (0.01%)TREET22.3▲ 0.24 (0.01%)TRG67.11▼ -0.36 (-0.01%)UNITY33.11▲ 0.29 (0.01%)WTL1.79▲ 0 (0.00%)

Muslims observe Shab-e-Meraj 2025 tonight in Pakistan

Muslims Observe Shab E Meraj 2025 Tonight In Pakistan
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE – Muslims in Pakistan are set to observe Shab-e-Meraj 2025 with religious devotion and reverence to remember the miraculous journey of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) tonight.

The holy event is observed on 27th night of Islamic month of Rajab. The night recalls the mystical journey of Prophet Muhammad who traveled from the Kaaba to Masjid al-Aqsa where he led prayers. The Messenger then ascended to the heavens on the heavenly animal named ‘al-Buraq’ where he met Almighty and received instructions.

Every year, followers remember the blessed night with great significance as many offer special prayers, reciting the Quran, while others observe fasting.

Holiday for Schools in Sindh

The Sindh government has announced a holiday on January 28 Tuesday for government and private educational institutions on account of Shab-e-Meraj.

A notification issued by the provincial authorities confirmed that all public and private schools and colleges across region will remain closed on the day in connection with the religious celebrations.

Our Correspondent

Related Posts

  • Featured, Technology

Pakistan faces NEW cyberattack campaign: Take these safety measures

  • Pakistan, Top News

At least five killed, 31 injured in LPG container explosion in Multan

  • Featured, Forex Rate

Saudi Riyal to Pak rupee exchange rate unchanged – 27 January 2025

  • Featured, Pakistan

Karachi, Hyderabad, Sindh weather; dry cold to prevail

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer