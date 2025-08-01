Senior Lawyer Khawaja Shams-ul-Islam shot dead in DHA Karachi; son injured

KARACHI – A tragic incident rocked country’s financial capital Karachi as senior lawyer Khawaja Shams-ul-Islam was shot dead by unidentified gunmen during funeral prayer. His son, Advocate Khawaja Daniyal, sustained injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at local hospital.

Karachi police said the shooting occurred outside mosque during funeral of businessman Muzammil Paracha, when unknown assailants opened fire on Khawaja Shams-ul-Islam and his son. The attackers fled the scene immediately after the incident. Eyewitnesses reported that one of the attackers shouted, “I’ve avenged my father,” while fleeing.

Karachi Bar Association confirmed that Khawaja Shams sustained three gunshot wounds and was dead before getting any medical help. His son, though injured, was rushed to the hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

SSP South Mahzoor Ali said incident appears to be a case of personal enmity. Khawaja Shams-ul-Islam had been targeted in the past as well,” he said, adding that forensic analysis of bullet casings recovered from the crime scene is underway.

The incident sparked outrage in legal and political circles. Sindh Interior Minister Zia-ul-Hasan Lanjar has taken notice of the incident and sought an immediate report from the police. He has directed law enforcement agencies to apprehend the perpetrators swiftly and provide continuous updates on the investigation.

Further details are expected as the investigations are underway.