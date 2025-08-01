Thar’s education system evolving in right direction: Dr Mahesh Kumar

MITHI – In a celebration event held at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Cultural Complex in Mithi, Tharparkar, MNA Dr Mahesh Kumar Malani has commended the outstanding performance of students, especially from Block II, in the Federal Board matriculation exams.

All 41 students from three secondary schools, jointly operated by Thar Foundation and The Citizens Foundation (TCF), have passed the Federal Board matriculation exams. Dr Mahesh praised the impact of Thar Foundation and TCF in transforming the region’s educational landscape with a 100% success rate in these exams.

“A 100% passing rate is a remarkable milestone which indicates a clear sign that Tharparkar’s education system is evolving in the right direction,” he said.

“The work being done here is not only delivering quality education but also ushering in a meaningful shift, one where girls are stepping into classrooms in greater numbers and excelling. No girl should be deprived of this right and the progress we are seeing today is truly encouraging.” He also pledged continued support for education initiatives in the region.

Thar Foundation has operated these schools with a focus on high quality and inclusive education, particularly for girls. In Islamkot alone, the Foundation and its partners operate 28 school units with enrolment of more than 5,000 students, half of which are girls.

Beyond classroom education, Thar Foundation has expanded its focus to skill development and technical training. More than 2,000 community members have received vocational training in fields such as solarization, welding, and hospitality, equipping them with skills to secure sustainable livelihoods.

Since 2018, a key partnership with the Government Polytechnic Institute (GPI) Mithi has introduced programs in mining, electrical, mechanical and civil engineering. Over 300 students, including 13 women for the first time, are enrolled in these diploma technical courses.