Saba Qamar undergoes angiography after fainting mid-shoot in Rawalpindi

KARACHI – Pakistani beloved diva Saba Qamar witnessed health scare as she was rushed to ICU after suddenly collapsing during a project shooting.

Mai Chand Si star, known for her bold performances and fierce work ethic, was immediately taken to Quaid-e-Azam International Hospital, where doctors acknowleged her critical condition. She experienced some cardiact discomfort on set, and was at serious risk.

Medical team then condiucted an angiography to check for blockages, and multiple procedures were carried out for proper diganosis.

According to insiders, Saba had been pushing herself to the limit, working long hours under extreme mental pressure for an upcoming major project. Doctors blame the terrifying health scare on burnout, lack of rest, and intense emotional stress. Fans can now breathe a sigh of relief: after days of concern, Pakistani star has been discharged, though doctors have ordered complete rest for several weeks, no exceptions.

She later took to social media to reassure her worried fans with heartfelt message: “Hey my loveliest people! Thank you soooo much for all the love, concern, and prayers. I’m totally fine (promise!). Just had a little pause, but now I’m back like I never left!”

She added “Guess what? You’re stuck with me… foreverrr! I’m not going anywhere, so get ready for more work, more madness, and more ME!”