Punjab continues operation against land grabbers

LAHORE – The Punjab Forest Department continued a comprehensive operation against land grabbers across the province.

This initiative aims to reclaim 82 acres of government land in the Muzaffargarh Forest Division, which had been illegally occupied since 1947.

During the operation, the department faced strong resistance from the criminals, resulting in the severe injury of five staff members. An FIR has been filed at the Mahmood Kot Police Station against 24 identified and 15 unidentified individuals. Additionally, 22 suspects have been arrested during the raids.

In the judicial proceedings, the accused filed a bail petition at the Lahore High Court Multan Bench. However, on 18th February 2025, the court rejected the petition under section 337-F and upheld the decision to keep the land mafia in custody, directing that the process of reclaiming government land to continue.

Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb confirmed that, under the Chief Minister’s directive, the crackdown against the land mafia will continue, with further efforts to expedite the recovery of forest department lands.

Staff Report

