Pak Pm Shehbaz Sharif To Visit Uzbekistan After Azerbaijan Leg Of Central Asia Tour

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif is set to visit Uzbekistan after concluding trip to Azerbaijan.

In a recent update, Foreign Office said PM Sharif will visit Uzbekistan on February 25-26, 2025. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including the Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and other senior cabinet members.

During the upcoming leg of Central Asia visit, Pakistani PM and President Mirziyoyev will hold discussions on strengthening bilateral relations in key areas such as trade, investment, energy, defense, connectivity, education, and regional security. The two leaders will also exchange views on important regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Several agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) are expected to be signed to enhance cooperation between the two nations.

In addition to the political discussions, Prime Minister Sharif will address the Pakistan-Uzbekistan Business Forum, where prominent business leaders from both countries will engage in business-to-business (B2B) meetings aimed at boosting bilateral trade and economic collaboration.

This visit highlights the shared cultural, historical, and religious ties between Pakistan and Uzbekistan and underscores Pakistan’s commitment to deepening its relationship with Uzbekistan. The focus will be on fostering greater economic cooperation and exploring new areas of partnership as part of a broader regional integration strategy for mutual growth and prosperity.

The Prime Minister’s visit is expected to play a significant role in further strengthening the diplomatic and economic ties between the two countries.