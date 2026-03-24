School Holidays: Rana Sikandar clears air on Viral Holiday Extension reports

LAHORE – Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat issued clarification amid surge of speculation and viral claims regarding an extension in school holidays, categorically stating that no such decision has been taken at this stage.

Amid buzz online, the minister sounded alarm over the rapid spread of fake news and unverified reports circulating across social media platforms and certain media outlets. He strongly urged the public to remain vigilant and not fall prey to misinformation that continues to create unnecessary confusion among parents, students, and educators.

Minister made it clear that any claims suggesting an extension in school holidays are baseless and not backed by any official announcement. He reiterated that the government has not finalized or approved any such measure, and all circulating reports in this regard should be treated as rumors unless confirmed through authentic government channels.

Reinforcing his message, the minister advised all stakeholders, including parents, students, and teachers, to rely strictly on verified updates issued thttps://pakobserver.net/school-holidays-extended-for-another-week-amid-energy-saving-plan/hrough official sources, rather than depending on speculative or unconfirmed information spreading online.

He also pointed out that this is not the first time such misinformation has emerged. During the previous winter vacation period as well, similar rumors about holiday extensions had gone viral. At that time, too, Rana Sikandar Hayat had repeatedly dismissed these claims as fake, cautioning the public against trusting unverified narratives.

The minister’s latest remarks come as a warning against the growing trend of misinformation, stressing that responsible communication and reliance on credible sources are essential to avoid panic and false expectations.