Namra Mehra accuses ‘Beyond Records’ of cheating, selling her songs

LAHORE – Pakistani singer and TV personality Namra Mehra accused music label, Beyond Records, of cheating her for over two years and illegally selling the rights to her songs to another company.

In recent Instagram video, Mehra alleged that label had not paid her a single penny during this time while exploiting her creative work. She also directly accused the label’s CEO, Jibran Khan, of deceiving her, claiming she had been trapped in a web of lies and false promises for two long years.

According to singer, she independently produced her music videos, conducted interviews, and prepared all content herself, only for the company to take credit for her work. Despite repeated assurances that a formal contract would be signed and she would receive her full rights and compensation, she said the company continuously misled her.

“She lied to me again and again,” Mehra said. “Whenever I asked about payments or contracts, they gave excuses and delayed my questions. I was kept in the dark while they benefited from my hard work.”

Her shocking revelation came after she discovered that Beyond Records had sold the rights to all her songs to another company without her knowledge, leaving her devastated. Determined to fight for justice, Mehra announced that her lawyer has sent a legal notice to the music label and vowed to take further action.

The singer has also called on the music community and the public to support her and help her reclaim her rights, highlighting the struggles artists often face behind the scenes.

So far, Beyond Records has remained silent in response to Mehra’s allegations. Meanwhile, fans and fellow music personalities have flooded social media with messages of support, calling her brave for speaking out and standing up for her rights.