SC P&PA Ordinance introduced in Senate

The Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Amendment Ordinance, 2024 (Ordinance No, VIII of 2024) was introduced in the Senate on Friday. Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar laid before the Senate the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024 (Ordinance No. VIII of 2024), as required by clause (2) of Article 89 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The Senate deputy chairman referred the bill to the concerned standing committee. On October 25, the federal government decided to amend the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act. As per the received details, the federal government has decided to propose an amendment in the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act – increase the number of SC judges – while the preparations are reportedly underway for the approval of the bill.

Sources close to the development claimed that Pakistan People’s Party, PML-N and MQM-P members have been instructed to ensure their participation in the house.

Sources further revealed that the leadership of PML-N, PPP and MQM-P issued instructions to the members.

The ordinance, promulgated by the President on September 19, 2024, made amendments to the Practice and Procedure Act, which was passed by Parliament on April 20, 2023.

The Act granted the right to appeal against decisions on constitutional petitions.