Sc Grants Bail To Pti Senator Ejaz Chaudhary In Case Related To May 9 Incidents

ISLAMABAD – A major relief for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Senator Ejaz Chaudhary as the Supreme Court on Friday granted him bail in a case related to incitement and alleged conspiracy following the May 9 incidents.

A SC three-member bench headed by Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and comprising Justice Hashim Kakar and Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim heard the case.

The court directed Senator Ejaz Chaudhry to submit surety bonds worth Rs100,000 in the trial court.

During the hearing, the special prosecutor argued that Ejaz Chaudhry incited people and was part of a conspiracy. However, Justice Naeem Afghan remarked, “If the case against Ejaz Chaudhry was so strong, why it wasn’t taken to a military court? Bail cannot be used as a form of punishment,”.

Chaudhry’s counsel informed the court that his client had been in custody since May 11, 2023.

After hearing the arguments, the court granted bail to the PTI senator against surety bonds of Rs100,000.

Separately, in the same May 9 case, the Supreme Court also approved the pre-arrest bail of PTI leader Hafiz Farhat Abbas.

Senior lawyer Latif Khosa, representing Abbas, noted that a co-accused, Imtiaz Shaikh, had already been granted pre-arrest bail by the Supreme Court. The special prosecutor, however, argued that Hafiz Farhat Abbas was also accused of being involved in the May 9 conspiracy.

In response, Justice Hashim Kakar stated, “Imtiaz Shaikh was also accused of conspiracy.”

The prosecutor further contended that the trial court had already declared Abbas a proclaimed offender. Justice Naeem Afghan responded, “Whether he is a fugitive or not is a matter for the relevant court to determine. The investigation is complete and the challan has been submitted—what purpose does arrest serve now?”

When the prosecutor said they would complete the trial within four months, Justice Afghan remarked, “Let’s hope you do. But enough is enough—how long will you drag this?”