Mustafa Amir’s murder case:  FIA gets Armaghan’s physical remand for in illegal call center case

KARACHI – A District and Sessions Judge (South) on Friday granted a five-day physical remand of a suspect, Armaghan, to the custody of the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing in a case related to operating an illegal call center.

The hearing took place at the District and Sessions Court South in Karachi, where the suspect, Armaghan, was presented via the video link.

During the proceedings, FIA Cyber Crime officials sought the suspect’s physical remand, stating that Armaghan is accused of running an unauthorized call center and allegedly facilitating crypto-currency transactions. They argued that physical custody was necessary for conducting technical investigations.

After hearing the arguments, the court approved a five-day remand and ordered prison authorities to hand over the suspect’s custody to the cybercrime officials.

Earlier, the Judicial Magistrate South had rejected the FIA’s request for Armaghan’s physical remand. However, the District and Sessions Court granted the appeal, allowing further investigation into the alleged cyber-related offenses.