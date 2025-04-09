AGL68▼ -3.28 (-0.05%)AIRLINK156.9▼ -7.48 (-0.05%)BOP10.39▼ -0.18 (-0.02%)CNERGY8.19▼ -0.21 (-0.03%)DCL8.38▼ -0.21 (-0.02%)DFML40.75▼ -2.75 (-0.06%)DGKC126.02▼ -0.08 (0.00%)FCCL46.16▼ -0.78 (-0.02%)FFL14.72▼ -0.52 (-0.03%)HUBC132.95▼ -3.42 (-0.03%)HUMNL12.5▼ -0.51 (-0.04%)KEL4.11▼ -0.17 (-0.04%)KOSM5.31▼ -0.3 (-0.05%)MLCF59.5▼ -1.29 (-0.02%)NBP75.56▼ -0.91 (-0.01%)OGDC205.5▼ -9.39 (-0.04%)PAEL40.54▼ -1.46 (-0.03%)PIBTL9.83▼ -0.4 (-0.04%)PPL165▼ -9.22 (-0.05%)PRL34.68▼ -0.86 (-0.02%)PTC23.2▲ 0.26 (0.01%)SEARL91.84▼ -3.2 (-0.03%)TELE6.97▼ -0.27 (-0.04%)TOMCL32.66▼ -0.97 (-0.03%)TPLP9.97▼ -0.3 (-0.03%)TREET21▼ -0.51 (-0.02%)TRG59.85▼ -1.68 (-0.03%)UNITY25.25▼ -0.61 (-0.02%)WTL1.29▼ -0.03 (-0.02%)

May 9 riots: SC orders ATCs to decide cases within 4 months

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered anti-terrorism courts (ATC) hearing cases of suspects allegedly involved in last year’s May 9 riots to decide them within four months.

ATCs across the country have been hearing cases over the alleged role of civilians in attacks on army installations during the riots that followed ex-premier Imran Khan’s arrest on May 9, 2023.

Some courts have issued their judgments, while verdicts against various individuals and PTI leaders are still pending, with some being granted bail.

A three-member bench — led by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi and including Justices Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui and Shakeel Ahmad — on Tuesday resumed hearing a set of 20 petitions filed by the Punjab government seeking cancellation of suspects’ bails.

The bench also ordered the ATCs to submit a progress report to the chief justices of their respective high courts every 15 days.

Zulfiqar Naqvi appeared as the state counsel on behalf of the Punjab government.

Sumair Khosa was present as the lawyer for fashion designer Khadija Shah, who is out on bail in one case and had been acquitted in another.

Faisal Chaudhry also appeared as a suspect’s counsel.

Among the bail cancellation pleas was also one pertaining to a case against PTI’s Punjab chief organiser Aliya Hamza Malik, according to a cause list.

 

News desk

