AGL55.66▲ 1.52 (0.03%)AIRLINK154.9▲ 2.78 (0.02%)BOP9.56▲ 0.44 (0.05%)CNERGY7.11▲ 0.02 (0.00%)DCL10.04▲ 0.31 (0.03%)DFML36.65▲ 1.54 (0.04%)DGKC131.3▲ 6.84 (0.05%)FCCL43.85▲ 1.04 (0.02%)FFL14.91▲ 0.7 (0.05%)HUBC135.4▲ 3.46 (0.03%)HUMNL12.67▲ 0.44 (0.04%)KEL4.08▲ 0.08 (0.02%)KOSM5.08▲ 0.17 (0.03%)MLCF69.7▲ 2.65 (0.04%)NBP83.72▲ 1.88 (0.02%)OGDC203.8▲ 3.42 (0.02%)PAEL42.6▲ 1.1 (0.03%)PIBTL8.74▲ 0.32 (0.04%)PPL152▲ 3.4 (0.02%)PRL28.6▲ 0.89 (0.03%)PTC20.56▲ 1.1 (0.06%)SEARL84.25▲ 2.28 (0.03%)TELE6.97▲ 0.15 (0.02%)TOMCL31.88▲ 0.75 (0.02%)TPLP8.27▲ 0.13 (0.02%)TREET18.9▲ 0.71 (0.04%)TRG64.5▲ 1.37 (0.02%)UNITY26.31▲ 0.54 (0.02%)WTL1.27▲ 0.02 (0.02%)

Actor Sajid Hassan’s son secures bail in narcotics case

Actor Sajid Hassans Son Secures Bail In Narcotics Case
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI – The Sindh High Court (SHC) Constitutional Bench on Friday granted bail to Sahir Hassan, son of renowned actor Sajid Hassan, in a narcotics case.

The court approved Sahir Hassan’s bail against surety bonds worth Rs1 million.

According to reports, the bail hearing took place before the constitutional bench of the High Court, where the defense counsel argued that the accused had already been in jail for more than two months.

Earlier, a larger bench had ruled that Sahir Hassan’s bail petition fell under the jurisdiction of the constitutional bench. Sahir Hassan is currently in jail on judicial remand after 557 grams of weed (cannabis) was recovered from him.

Last month, in the same case, an interim challan was submitted in the court of Judicial Magistrate Shehzad Khawaja at the Karachi South Judicial Complex. Upon the submission of the challan, the court provided copies of the case to the accused and referred the matter to the sessions court for further proceedings.

FIA lodges money laundering case against suspect in Mustafa Amir murder case

Web Desk Staff

Related Posts

  • Lifestyle

Hania Aamir exposes false claims by Indian media  

  • Lifestyle

Alizeh Shah expresses deep distress over death rumours

  • Lifestyle, Pakistan

‘Digital Blackout’: Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir’s Instagram accounts restricted in India amid tensions

  • Lifestyle

Fawad Khan’s film ‘Abir Gulaal’ faces ban in Pakistan after India

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer