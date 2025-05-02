Actor Sajid Hassan’s son secures bail in narcotics case

KARACHI – The Sindh High Court (SHC) Constitutional Bench on Friday granted bail to Sahir Hassan, son of renowned actor Sajid Hassan, in a narcotics case.

The court approved Sahir Hassan’s bail against surety bonds worth Rs1 million.

According to reports, the bail hearing took place before the constitutional bench of the High Court, where the defense counsel argued that the accused had already been in jail for more than two months.

Earlier, a larger bench had ruled that Sahir Hassan’s bail petition fell under the jurisdiction of the constitutional bench. Sahir Hassan is currently in jail on judicial remand after 557 grams of weed (cannabis) was recovered from him.

Last month, in the same case, an interim challan was submitted in the court of Judicial Magistrate Shehzad Khawaja at the Karachi South Judicial Complex. Upon the submission of the challan, the court provided copies of the case to the accused and referred the matter to the sessions court for further proceedings.