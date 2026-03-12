SBP’s liquid foreign reserves rise by $41 million to $16.34 billion

Pakistan’s liquid foreign reserves stood at $ 21,598.3 million as of March 06, 2026.

According to the data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday, the central bank’s foreign reserves stood at $ 16,341.1 million. Net foreign reserves held by the commercial banks stood at $ 5,257.2 million as of March 05, 2026.

During the week ending March 06, 2026, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $ 41 million to $ 16,341.1 million. Before this week, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $ 87 million to $ 16,300 million. Before that week, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $ 16 million to $ 16,212.9 million. Before that week, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $ 19 million to $ 16,196.9 million.

Before that week, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $ 21 million to $ 16,177.8 million. A week earlier, SBP’s foreign reserves jumped by $56 million to $16,157.2 million. Before that week, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $13 million to $16,101.1 million. Before that week, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $16 million to $16,087.7 million.

Before that week, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $16 million to $16,071.8 million. Before that week, SBP’s foreign reserves jumped by $141 million to $16,055.7 million. Before that week, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $13 million to $15,915.1 million. Before that week, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $16 million to $15,902.5 million.

Before that week, SBP’s foreign reserves jumped by $1.3 billion to $15,886.8 million. The increase in SBP’s reserves was mainly due to the receipt of SDR 914 million (equivalent to about $ 1.2 billion) from the IMF under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).

During the week ending December 5, 2025, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $12 million to $14,586.5 million. A week earlier, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $14 million to $14,574.8 million. Two weeks earlier, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $9 million to $14,560.7 million. Before that week, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $27 million to $14,551.5 million.

Before that week, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $22 million to $14,524.6 million. A week earlier, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $31 million to $14,502.8 million. Before that week, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $16 million to $14,471.6 million. Before that week, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $14 million to $14,455.2 million.

A week earlier, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $21 million to $14,440.8 million. Before that week, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $20 million to $14,420.1 million. Before that week, SBP’s liquid foreign reserves increased by $21 million to $14,400.4 million. A week earlier, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $22 million to $14,379.5 million.