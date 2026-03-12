Gold Price dips to Rs540,362 in Pakistan amid global plunge

KARACHI — Gold prices in Pakistan tumbled on Thursday as international markets recorded losses, triggering concern among traders and investors.

The price of gold per tola fell by Rs2,900 to close at Rs540,362, while 10-gram gold dropped by Rs2,486, settling at Rs463,273.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Unit New Price Gold per tola 540,362 Gold 10 grams 463,273 Silver per tola 9,175 International gold $5,176

This decline followed a sharp rise on Wednesday, when gold had surged by Rs3,700 per tola to reach Rs543,262, reflecting the extreme volatility in the precious metals market.

On the global front, gold prices slipped by $29 to $5,176 per ounce, accompanied by a $20 premium.

Silver Rates in Pakistan

Silver prices also mirrored the downward trend, dropping Rs179 to Rs9,175 per tola, adding to the concerns of investors and traders in the precious metals sector. Market analysts warned that such fluctuations are likely to continue amid ongoing uncertainty in international markets.