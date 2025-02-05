AGL49.7▲ 1 (0.02%)AIRLINK192.12▼ -0.34 (0.00%)BOP10.11▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.49▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)DCL8.62▼ -0.04 (0.00%)DFML46.4▼ -1.28 (-0.03%)DGKC105.54▼ -1.44 (-0.01%)FCCL37.64▼ -0.46 (-0.01%)FFL14.98▼ -0.43 (-0.03%)HUBC127.08▼ -1 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.41▼ -0.36 (-0.03%)KEL4.43▼ -0.01 (0.00%)KOSM6.17▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)MLCF44.25▼ -0.37 (-0.01%)NBP73.13▲ 2.61 (0.04%)OGDC199.88▼ -2.81 (-0.01%)PAEL39.14▲ 1.19 (0.03%)PIBTL7.81▼ -0.03 (0.00%)PPL172.28▼ -2.77 (-0.02%)PRL34.59▼ -2.75 (-0.07%)PTC22.51▼ -0.94 (-0.04%)SEARL102.77▼ -2.12 (-0.02%)TELE8.21▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)TOMCL33.31▼ -0.27 (-0.01%)TPLP11.58▼ -0.55 (-0.05%)TREET20.62▼ -0.79 (-0.04%)TRG66.47▲ 2.49 (0.04%)UNITY30.6▼ -0.08 (0.00%)WTL1.58▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)

Saudi Arabia rejects Trump’s proposal on Gaza

Auto Draft
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia rejected US President Donald Trump’s proposals regarding Gaza, saying that the relations with Israel could not be normalized without the establishment of a Palestinian state.

According to a foreign news agency report, Saudi Arabia’s response came after Trump suggested that Gaza residents should relocate to Egypt or Jordan.

Reacting to Trump’s recent statement about US control over Gaza, Saudi Arabia firmly rejected any attempt to displace Palestinians from their land.

In an official statement, the Saudi government reaffirmed that it would not establish relations with Israel without a Palestinian state.

During a press conference at the White House alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump announced plans to take control of Gaza, declaring, “The United States will take over Gaza, and we will own it,”.

Trump further stated that the US would stabilize Gaza and create job opportunities. He emphasized that he envisions long-term ownership of Gaza, aiming to develop the region, provide employment and accommodate new residents.

The US president also proposed relocating Palestinians to Jordan and Egypt, saying that it remains to be seen how the leaders of these countries would respond.

He claimed that other regional leaders had been informed about the plan and expressed their approval.

“Palestinians have no choice but to leave Gaza, and we expect neighboring countries including Jordan and Egypt to provide shelter to the displaced population,” Trump added.

Web Desk Staff

Related Posts

  • International

Saudi Arabia rejects Trump’s Gaza plan, reaffirms call for independent Palestinian state

  • International

“We will not leave our land,”: Palestinians reject Trump’s Gaza occupation plan

  • International

Algeria’s Presidency of UN Security Council – An excellent record – Defending just causes and amplifying Africa’s voice

  • International

At least 11 dead in Sweden’s deadliest attack on school in Orbero

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer