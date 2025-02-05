Saudi Arabia rejects Trump’s proposal on Gaza

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia rejected US President Donald Trump’s proposals regarding Gaza, saying that the relations with Israel could not be normalized without the establishment of a Palestinian state.

According to a foreign news agency report, Saudi Arabia’s response came after Trump suggested that Gaza residents should relocate to Egypt or Jordan.

Reacting to Trump’s recent statement about US control over Gaza, Saudi Arabia firmly rejected any attempt to displace Palestinians from their land.

In an official statement, the Saudi government reaffirmed that it would not establish relations with Israel without a Palestinian state.

During a press conference at the White House alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump announced plans to take control of Gaza, declaring, “The United States will take over Gaza, and we will own it,”.

Trump further stated that the US would stabilize Gaza and create job opportunities. He emphasized that he envisions long-term ownership of Gaza, aiming to develop the region, provide employment and accommodate new residents.

The US president also proposed relocating Palestinians to Jordan and Egypt, saying that it remains to be seen how the leaders of these countries would respond.

He claimed that other regional leaders had been informed about the plan and expressed their approval.

“Palestinians have no choice but to leave Gaza, and we expect neighboring countries including Jordan and Egypt to provide shelter to the displaced population,” Trump added.