Saudi Arabia launches awareness platform for Umrah goers: Here’s what it offers

RIYADH – The government of Saudi Arabia has made it easier for Umrah pilgrims to perform religious duties with the launch of a new platform.

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has launched the awareness platform on its official website to help pilgrims.

The platform features 180 educational topics to help pilgrims, Umrah performers and visitors of the two holiest mosques in Islam.

The biggest advantage of the platform is that it educates visitors on performing religious rituals according to the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) through an interactive and engaging format.

The platform prioritizes essential topics, addresses pilgrims’ needs, and enriches their spiritual journey while visiting the holiest sites in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Press Agency has revealed that the platform includes 580 minutes of educational videos, 16 promotional clips, 365 educational presentations, and 220 educational designs.

It is designed into four main learning tracks and 12 educational journeys, providing a comprehensive learning experience.

As far as the languages are concerned, the content is available in eight languages, including English, French, Persian, Indonesian, and Hausa.

The platform allows pilgrims to progress through different learning stages in a sequence, ensuring a structured and effective educational experience.

The platform can be accessed at https://learn.haj.gov.sa/