MCB, Sabroso, Fazal Sweets among 87 buildings sealed in Lahore

Mcb Sabroso Fazal Sweets Among 87 Sealed In Lahore
LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 87 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises in different parts of Lahore last Monday.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 35 buildings in Gulberg and Faisal Town, 34 in Subzazar housing Scheme, and 18 in the close vicinity of Canal Bank Road for illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include MCB Bank, Fazal Sweets, Sabroso Wholesale outlet, Ice Land, Laraib Bakers, Hot Chick Pizza, blood bank, private hospital, marriage hall, food points, offices, shops and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman supervised the operations carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police.

According to the LDA officials, several notices were served on the owners of these buildings before carrying out the operations.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against encroachments, illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulters in Lahore.

The Candour School, Pak Hospital among 49 sealed in Lahore

Staff Report

